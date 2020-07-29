In-person unemployment help coming to Louisville

The Kentucky Labor Cabinet said people can schedule an appointment for unemployment assistance at UAW Local 862 Union Hall.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's unemployment office will offer in-person services in Louisville Aug. 3-7.

Anyone who needs help with unemployment insurance can schedule an appointment at UAW Local 862 Union Hall at 3000 Fern Valley Road. The Kentucky Labor Cabinet said appointments can be scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday or 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.

Appointments can be made at kcc.ky.gov where it says "In-Person UI Services." People must bring two forms of identification, such as a driver's license and social security card.

Entrance to UAW Local 862 Union Hall will be through Fern Valley Road. Parking is available, and claimants will enter the building from the side entrance. Signs will be posted to direct visitors.

People can also call (502) 564-2900 or visit kcc.ky.gov for assistance.

WHAS11's FOCUS team discovered a data breach in Kentucky's unemployment online system for the second time in just three months. A Louisville claimant said another person's information popped up on his screen when he requested payment for unemployment benefits.

The Labor Cabinet issued a statement saying the Office of Technology Services is investigating the problem.

"At no time, was the other individual’s name, social security number, or other personally identifying information available," the cabinet said in statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, OUI has reported this potential breach while the Office of Technology Services investigates the circumstances that allowed a claimant to see the information pertaining to another individual claimant."

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.