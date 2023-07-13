Kentucky TSA found 51 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in first half of 2023

Each of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Kentucky airports found 51 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage in the first half of 2023.

According to a press release, each of the firearms were discovered by TSA officers during the routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints.

Officials said Louisville Muhammad Ali and Blue Grass Airport each saw an increase for the over the same time period last year, while other airports in Kentucky stayed the same.

According to a press release, when a TSA officer sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, they notify the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A police officer then takes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and finds the traveler.

In addition to potential criminal citations, officials said travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint. TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a "case-by-case basis."

The release states some of the factors TSA officers will consider when determining the civil penalty amount are if the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. Officials said the civil penalty can go up to a maximum of near $15,000 per violation.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, passengers can't put firearms in their carry-on luggage.

If you'd like to travel with a firearm you need to make sure it's properly packed in checked baggage and declared at the airline ticket counter.

Some airlines might have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition, so you need to contact the airline for carriage policies before getting to the airport.

Here's a breakdown of TSA firearms discovered at Kentucky airports from Jan. 1 through June 30, 2023, the same time period last year and all of 2022:

Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International (CVG) 22 (1st half of 2023) 22 (1st half of 2022) 49 (2022)

Louisville Muhammad Ali International (SDF)\ 22 (1st half of 2023) 20 (1st half of 2022) 53 (2022)

Blue Grass Airport (LEX) 7 (1st half of 2023) 6 (2st half of 2022) 14 (2022)

Owensboro-Daviess County Regional (OWB) 0 (1st half of 2023) 0 (2st half of 2022) 0 (2022)

Barkley Regional (PAH) 0 (1st half of 2023) 0 (2st half of 2022) 0 (2022)

Kentucky total: 51 48 116

National total: 3,251 3,053 6,542



