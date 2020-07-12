Kentucky treasurer concerned closing schools during pandemic may lead to women leaving workforce

Allison Ball says school closures is creating stress, forcing women out of jobs and setting back working norms.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Some days you will finding Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball at the office with her two-year-old son. On others, he’s with her husband or a babysitter.

Ball calls it a blessing that not every family has and she’s worried that closing schools during this pandemic is creating stress, forcing women out of jobs and setting back working norms.

“Most of these women would not say that they are at home because it’s unhealthy for most of them at home because they’re having to be home, taking care of their kids and keeping their kids out of school,” she said.

Ball was the first Kentucky statewide official to give birth while in office. She’s calling on that experience and the experience of working mothers on her staff in an opinion piece calling for Governor Andy Beshear to open schools.

She cites the Bureau of Labor Statistics arguing that from February to October, women were 56% more likely to have left the workforce than men.

Ball also said a census study found that women ages 25 to 44 are three times more likely than men to no bet working due to COVID-19 issues.

"I'm grateful that I've been able to have babysitters at home and my husband and I have juggled things and managed things – we’re grateful for that opportunity,” she said. “But not everybody is in that position and my heart breaks for these women who so many of them are sole breadwinners who are put in an incredibly difficult position where they have to choose between making sure their kids are educated and cared for or paying for food on the table – paying the bills.”

When asked if she cared about keeping people healthy and whether she was playing politics with the pandemic, Ball said there is a balance and smart way to do it.

“Absolutely not. The experts aren't playing politics and they're saying that kids should be in school and they should be in school for a lot of reasons, but I think a lot of people overlook what this does to women and their ability to be involved in the workforce,” she said.

WHAS11 News reached out to Governor Beshear’s office for comment and have not heard back.

