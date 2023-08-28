New transportation project could add exit to I-64

A public meeting was held by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to gather feedback on a possible addition of an exit on I-64 in eastern Jefferson County.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new project could lead to a new exit off I-64 in far eastern Jefferson County.

Currently, drivers do not have access to I-64 between the Gene Snyder Freeway and Simpsonville – a 9-mile stretch.

The state said slowing traffic is so bad on I-64 and U.S. 60 that it is impacting emergency response times, so they want a new exit.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet held a public meeting to gather feedback from those in the area.

Bruce Zoeller, an Eastwood resident, said he has been waiting for this moment.

“If you’re looking 20 to 30 years out, you ought to do it right the first time and put it right in the middle because that will all be developed at some point.

Zoeller told WHAS11 News he really felt heard at Tuesday night’s meeting.

In the next couple of months, analysts will create models of future traffic flows and expected growth in the area all the way to 2045.

Zoeller said he also wants the KYTC to widen Shelbyville Road in spots where there are only two lanes.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.