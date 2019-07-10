LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises drivers to be prepared for closures of multiple interstate ramps in downtown Louisville from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11 until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14.

The Ramps to be closed include:

I-71 South to I-65 South

I-71 South to I-65 North

I-64 West to I-65 South

The ramps will be closed as necessary partial pavement resurfacing and signing and pavement marking modifications are completed.

Resurfacing will repair damaged pavement through the curve to I-65 South and remove the existing markings.

New pavement markings will be installed in a modified configuration, along with new overhead signs designed to supplement the revised markings. New advance curve warning and chevron signs will also be installed through the curve to better alert drivers to the roadway’s alignment.

Once ramps are reopened, KYTC advises I-71 South traffic to take note of the new overhead panel signs and lane markings to ensure they are in the correct lane to I-65 North and South.

The left lane will become an exit only to I-65 North (Indianapolis), and the right lane will be designated as an exit only to I-65 South (Nashville).

During the ramp closures, signed detours will be in place at I-264 for both I-71 South and I-64 West, directing all drivers to connect with I-65 near the airport via I-264 West.

KYTC says drivers should anticipate slowed or stopped traffic and possible delays in the areas of the closure and detour routes.

The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or unforeseen delays occur.

Visit goky.ky.gov for more information.

