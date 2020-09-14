Routine inspection temporarily close lanes on Lincoln Bridge in downtown Louisville

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said single lane closures are taking place each day beginning Sept. 14, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Parts of Interstate 65 are being blocked for the inspection of the Lincoln Bridge in downtown Louisville.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said single lane closures are taking place each day beginning Sept. 14, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Lane closures will begin on the right side of the bridge and will transition to the left side by the end of the week.

However, officials said the duration and scale of this work may be adjusted if there are delays like bad weather.

This is a normal inspection that is held every two years.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.