ADAIR CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- A 2-year-old in Adair County is in the hospital after being shot in the head.

The county sheriff's office told reporters the toddler is in stable condition.

They said the toddler and a 5-year-old "found the gun" in an unlocked truck near their home in Columbia and a shot was fired by accident.

It's unclear who had the gun.