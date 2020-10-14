Kentucky to replace older buses with cleaner options

The money is part of the $20.3 million awarded to Kentucky from the settlement.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky is using about $8.5 million from its Volkswagen diesel emissions scandal settlement to replace old transit system buses with cleaner ones and make other transportation improvements.

According to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear's office, the cleaner buses will help areas of Kentucky challenged with meeting federal air quality standards. The funding will replace buses in Jefferson County, Lexington, Owensboro, and Northern Kentucky.