FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky will begin offering new driver's licenses in January to comply with changes in federal law.

Congress passed the Real ID act in 2005 in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. It required states to update the security of their driver's licenses. Kentucky is one of the last states to comply with the law.

In January, Kentucky will offer a standard driver's license or a voluntary travel ID. You can only have one of these licenses. Standard licenses are OK to drive, vote and apply for federal benefits. But a voluntary travel ID is needed to board domestic flights and enter U.S. military bases after Oct. 1, 2020.

The travel ID will cost $48 and the standard license will cost $43. Both will last for eight years.

