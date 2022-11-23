Consumers across Kentuckiana make last-minute Thanksgiving shopping trips

Customers spent the day before Thanksgiving hunting for those last minute items to make the perfect meal.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Local grocery stores and bakeries are saw more customers Wednesday as people picked up last minute items for Thanksgiving dinner and that means longer check out lines.

Customers were stopping by Homemade Ice Cream Pie & Kitchen non-stop.

Some of them were coming into pick up their orders and others stopping in to buy cakes and pies on the table. Other customers were calling all day to put in their special requests.

"It feels great to me because I don't have to cook and this is all I have to bring, right," customer Pat Sheehan told WHAS11.

Pat is 91-years-old and her children and grandkids told her she doesn't have to cook Thanksgiving dinner anymore, just to bring dessert.

This time of year is special to her, she said, "but it's also a sad time because this is a time where my husband is not here."

Down the street at Valu Market, shoppers were looking for those final recipe ingredients. Store employees were stocking shelves throughout the day.

One customer says she was looking for ingredients to make some holiday favorites.

"Saturday I'm getting together with some other friends and my sister in law and I are doing cheese ball," Bernadette Mudd said.

She hopes everyone takes this time to spend time with their loved ones.

"Just take your time. Just take a breath that's what we all need right now. Just take a breath and just be grateful for the moment and enjoy that wherever that is," Mudd said.

