LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky school district superintendent wants criminal charges filed against a teacher recorded dragging a student who has autism through a middle school.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that Fayette Superintendent Manny Caulk also wants an overhaul to the process by which teachers are disciplined. He told a special school board meeting that no one speaks for children who are victimized during this tribunal process, which was established by the General Assembly.

Security video recorded the teacher and a nurse trying to persuade the boy to leave a gymnasium at Tates Creek Middle School last month before ultimately dragging him through hallways. The child's mother, Jo Grayson, said Monday that she too wants the Fayette County Attorney's office to pursue a criminal case against the teacher, who no longer works for the district.

