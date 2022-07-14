The 911 of mental health | Kentucky to make switch to 3-digit suicide hotline number

The governor said there are 13 call centers across the commonwealth to help people when they call in.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's governor says the state is ready to make the switch to a new number for the national suicide prevention hotline.

Starting Saturday, 988 will connect callers to professionals.

It's part of a nationwide switch from the current 10-digit number.

Gov. Andy Beshear said several grants have helped the state implement the new number which he calls the 911 of mental health.

"This puts you directly in touch with experts and those trained in mental health to help you at that moment, that may be the lowest moment for many people that they are going through," Beshear said.

The governor said there are 13 call centers across the commonwealth to help people when they call in.

The hotline is available 24/7.

