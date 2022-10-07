x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kentucky Supreme Court oral arguments set in Shelbyville

The court usually hears cases in Frankfort but is going to Shelbyville as part of a public education program that was started in 1985.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Friday, April 14, 2017 file photo, Kentucky Supreme Court Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. speaks during the swearing-in ceremony of Timothy R. Coleman as the 38th Judicial Circuit Judge at Butler County Courthouse in Morgantown, Ky. Kentucky Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. announced Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 that he will not run for reelection next year, signaling the end of an era on the state's highest court when his current term concludes.(Bac Totrong/Daily News via AP, File)

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Shelbyville next week to hear oral arguments and answer questions from the audience.

The court usually hears cases in Frankfort but is going to Shelbyville as part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state.

The justices will take audience questions that are not related to pending cases. The proceedings are open to the public and begin at 1 p.m. at the Shelbyville Conference Center.

The arguments to be heard are in a case about a law that allows tax credits in return for donations to education opportunity accounts that can be used to fund private school for families who can't afford tuition. A Franklin County court ruled last year that the tax credit part of the law violated the Kentucky Constitution. The attorney general's office appealed to the Supreme Court.

The event in Shelbyville will be one of the final oral arguments for Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. and Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes, who are retiring in January after more than 50 years of combined service.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement

Before You Leave, Check This Out