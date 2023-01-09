Kentucky Supreme Court to hold formal investiture services

The Kentucky Supreme Court is holding formal investiture services for Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter, Angela McCormick Bisig and Kelly Thompson.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky Supreme Court is holding formal investiture services for Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter and two new associate justices, Angela McCormick Bisig and Kelly Thompson.

VanMeter will be sworn in Monday by former Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr., who retired in December, a statement from the court said.

Gov. Andy Beshear, Senate President Robert Stivers and Speaker of the House David W. Osborne will be among the speakers at the ceremony.

VanMeter will swear in Bisig on Tuesday. Bisig was elected in November to succeed Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes, who retired in December.

She will serve the 4th Supreme Court District, which is composed of Jefferson County.

Thompson will take the oath on Wednesday.

Thompson was elected in November to succeed Minton in serving the 2nd Supreme Court District, which is made up of Allen, Barren, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Hancock, Hardin, LaRue, Meade, Monroe, Ohio, Simpson, Spencer and Warren counties.

All the ceremonies are open to the public and will take place at 2 p.m. in the historic Supreme Court Courtroom at the Capitol.

