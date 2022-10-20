'I could not have imagined what lay ahead': Kentucky Supreme Court chief justice to retire after 14 years

Thursday, he gave his last State of the Judiciary Address before the state’s Joint Committee on Judiciary.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Supreme Court’s chief justice has decided to retire after 14 years.

Chief Justice John Minton was first sworn in as chief justice in June of 2008.

“There are many unknowns when someone takes on a new job, and that was certainly true for me when I was sworn in as chief justice in June 2008,” he said. “I could not have imagined what lay ahead in terms of unprecedented challenges, but neither could I have anticipated the scope of what we would be able to accomplish.”

Minton listed some of his proudest accomplishments in the courts over the past 14 years, including fighting to bring up judicial branch salaries in Kentucky up to the levels of the other two branches, and up to the level of other states.

He mentioned there is still work to be done though.

“Their raises have been exceptionally small and infrequent over the past 20 years, and their salaries remain some of the lowest in the country,” he said. “Inadequate pay is not only disheartening but it’s a hinderance to attracting the best and brightest attorneys to leave private practice and enter the public service of the judiciary.”

Another one of Minton’s proudest accomplishments was moving the courts from a paper-based system to an electric system to make the courts more user-friendly.

