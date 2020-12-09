x
Local News

Kentucky Supreme Court candidate receives reprimand for misconduct

Judge Robert Conley violated three rules, including one requiring judges to be patient, dignified and courteous to litigants, the Judicial Conduct Commission said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A circuit judge running for a seat on Kentucky’s Supreme Court has been reprimanded for misconduct. 

The Courier Journal reports Circuit Judge Robert B. Conley was sanctioned by the Judicial Conduct Commission in part for throwing a man in jail for three days for contempt of court without conducting a hearing.

Conley is a judge for Greenup and Lewis counties. The commission says Conley violated three rules, including one requiring judges to be patient, dignified and courteous to litigants.

Conley is running for a Supreme Court seat from eastern Kentucky. His opponent is state Rep. Chris Harris. 

