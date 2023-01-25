Students can apply to serve on education advisory panel

Kentucky high school students can apply now to serve on the Commissioner's Student Advisory Council.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Applications are now available for Kentucky high school students interested in serving on the Commissioner's Student Advisory Council.

The group meets monthly with Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass and Kentucky Department of Education staff to discuss how decisions made by officials affect students across the state.

"Over the past year, student voice has offered meaningful and deep insights into efforts regarding school safety, mental health, school counselor services and immediate needs following the significant flooding in eastern Kentucky," Glass said.

The appointment is for one year, but consecutive appointments are possible if the student meets eligibility requirements.

Students who have ideas and insights for improving public schools and student achievement are encouraged to apply.

Applications must be submitted online and are due by March 9.

