‘Click it or ticket’: Kentucky State Police urge seat belt safety during holidays

The annual "Click It or Ticket" campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's seat belt enforcement effort.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The holiday season is upon us and authorities are urging drivers taking to the roadways to buckle up.

The annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s seat belt enforcement effort which began on Nov. 16.

“KYTC’s mission is to provide a safe transportation system for all road users, but this cannot be accomplished without the public’s help,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said in a news release. “We are asking all motorists to make safe choices when in a vehicle. This includes buckling up – every trip, every time.”

In 2019, there were 567 people killed on Kentucky roadways. Officials said 300 people of those deaths were not wearing a seat belt, in a car seat or booster seat.

The KYTC said buckling up should be the first thing you do when entering a vehicle.

Officials with the NHTSA said when seat belts are worn correctly, reduce the risk of fatalities by 45% for front-seat vehicle occupants and by 60% for pickup truck, SUV and minivan occupants.

“A seat belt is the best way to ensure you and your loved ones make it home safely so buckle up – day and night,” James Ballinger, KYTC State Highway Engineer, said.

The Click It or Ticket campaign runs through Nov. 29.

