Kentucky State Police troopers to help provide security during President-elect Biden's inauguration

Kentucky State Police have been participating in presidential inaugurations since 2005.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have sent 44 troopers to join local, state and federal law enforcement agencies from across the nation to help provide security during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration in Washington D.C.

Officials said the troopers will be temporarily sworn in as local officers, giving them arrest powers during their duties – including traffic and crowd control, security at events and other assignments.

“The brave men and women of the Kentucky State Police will once again proudly serve the commonwealth and the country as they assist in and around Washington, D.C. with tomorrow’s presidential inauguration,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement. “The peaceful transfer of power is crucial to our democracy. After the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and lawmakers, it is necessary that we ensure safety and security. Thank you to our KSP Troopers for always providing exceptional service and protection to all citizens.”

The isn’t the first time the troopers have participated in a presidential inauguration. Kentucky State Police made their first appearance during George W. Bush’s inauguration in 2005.

Two troopers from each of the state police’s posts have been assigned to the detail.

The inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden takes place on Jan. 20.

