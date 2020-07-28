Kentucky State Police hold fundraiser for Special Olympics

Police said in a statement that each post will have a police cruiser parked at a designated location and encourage the public to cover it with custom Special Olympic

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police posts across the state are participating in a fundraiser for Special Olympics called Cover the Cruiser.

Police said in a statement that each post will have a police cruiser parked at a designated location and encourage the public to cover it with custom Special Olympics Kentucky stickers.

The statement says the stickers can be purchased for a $1 minimum donation and then be placed on the cruiser. The money will go directly to Special Olympics, which had to cancel its Summer Olympics due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The fundraiser began Monday and runs through Friday.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.