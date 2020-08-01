LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police have opened a new facility to house one post as well as a training facility.

Post 4's more than 61,000-square-foot campus opened Tuesday in Elizabethtown. Col. Chad White said in a news release that the facility also includes an evidence storage area that can be used by multiple posts.

Post 4 serves Breckinridge, Bullitt, Grayson, Hardin, Jefferson, Larue, Meade and Nelson counties.

