KSP needs help finding missing girl believed to be in Louisville

Kentucky State Police believe she is in the Louisville area, possibly with a 16-year-old boy.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky authorities are searching for a 16-year-old girl believed to be in the Louisville area who has been missing for a few days.

Kentucky State Police said around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, KSP Post 16 - Henderson received a call that a girl was missing out of Daviess County.

Erica K. McLimore, 16, of Owensboro, was last seen by her family on Friday.

McLimore is described as being 5 feet, 3 inches, 100 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She is believed to be in the Louisville area, possibly with a 16-year-old boy, KSP said.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of McLimore is asked to contact Kentucky State Police Post 16 at (270) 826-3312.

