LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer involved shooting in Frankfort.

Troopers say it happened Saturday night when Frankfort Police responded to a disturbance call – the caller described a man who was intoxicated and armed.

According to a news release, officers confronted the man who they say came out of the home with a weapon.

They fired shots, injuring the man.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be okay.

The investigation is ongoing.

