Possible police impersonator reported in Trimble County, KSP investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is urging Kentuckians to be on the lookout for a possible police impersonator after an incident over the weekend.

Authorities said a woman was driving in Trimble County on Saturday when a man in a black Dodge Challenger placed a blue light on top of his car and tried to pull her over.

The woman told police she pulled over and saw the man approach her vehicle with what looked like a knife in his hands.

She then drove off and went to the KSP post in Campbellsburg.

Police say the vehicle may be a newer model black Dodge Challenger.

The suspect is described as a white male who stands about 5'10".

Anyone with any information that could help investigators is urged to call police at 502-532-6363.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

