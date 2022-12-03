Cover Kentucky police cruisers in stickers, Fundraiser for Special Olympics

Cruisers will be parked at various locations and the public can cover them with custom stickers for a minimum donation of $1.

KENTUCKY, USA — Kentucky residents are invited to cover state police cruisers with stickers next week to help raise money for Special Olympics.

“Cover the Cruiser” will be held at locations across the state during the last week of April, police said in a statement.

Cruisers will be parked at various locations and the public can cover them with custom stickers for a minimum donation of $1. All proceeds will go to the Special Olympics of Kentucky (SOKY).

"It's great to see citizens working together to provide a better, safer, and more inclusive Kentucky for all," said Governor Andy Beshear.

The fundraising event began in 2020 after the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

During the Torch Run, law enforcement members carry the Flame of Hope into the Special Olympics games. The flame represents courage and a celebration of diversity.

The annual summer games will be held this summer at Eastern Kentucky University.

Last year, Kentucky State Police raised $20,103 for Special Olympics of Kentucky athletes.

If you want more information about the 'Cover the Cruiser' campaign or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit the SOKY website.

