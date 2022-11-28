Kentucky State Police to host 'Cram the Cruiser' drive

The "Cram the Cruiser" drive is set for Dec. 2, according to police officials.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky State Police posts across the state are collecting donated nonperishable food items for families in need during the holidays.

The "Cram the Cruiser" drive is set for Dec. 2, according to a statement from police. Troopers will be at grocery and retail stores accepting products like canned fruit and vegetables, canned meat, macaroni and cheese, peanut butter, jelly, canned soups, cake mixes, water and powdered milk.

Collected food is distributed to food banks, shelters, churches and other groups.

