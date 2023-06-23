x
KSP searching for 3 inmates who allegedly stole a truck and escaped on work detail

Authorities said the three men escaped from the Todd County Detention Center on June 22 while on a work detail.
ELKTON, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are advising the public to be on the lookout for three escaped inmates.

Trooper Brandon McPherson said Donte Lamonte Churchill, 19; Carl Michael Kinley, 42; and Branden Tate Coffey, 40 stole a truck and ran away from a work detail around 10 a.m. on Thursday.

The three men were being held at the Todd County Detention Center in Elkton, Kentucky.

KSP said the inmates were last seen heading south on Allegree Road in Mt. Tabor. That's in Todd County. The truck is described as a red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado with license plate number: KM6725.

PHOTOS OF ESCAPED INMATES:

Credit: Kentucky State Police
Escaped inmates in Kentucky (left to right): Branden Coffey, 40; Donte Churchill, 19; and Carl Kinley, 42.

Coffey has brown hair and green eyes. He is approximately 6 feet tall. 

Kinley has black hair and brown eyes and is approximately 5'8". 

Churchill has black hair and brown eyes, and is approximately 6'2".

All three were last seen wearing orange uniforms.

If anyone sees these men or knows of their whereabouts, police urge you to contact KSP Post 2 at 270-676-3313.

