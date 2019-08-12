LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Kentucky State Police crammed their cruisers with food to help families across the Commonwealth for the holidays.

They teamed up with Kroger and Pepsi to collect food at different Kroger locations around the state.

KSP plans on giving the food to local shelters, churches and other organizations that help the less fortunate.

"It really does show that we still are able to bless those in the community and all the food does go to the local pantries, so it does help those who are in need," Sgt. Jason Morris said.



They say their hope is to ensure as many people as possible do not go hungry through the holidays.

