Kentucky State Police release body camera footage of February shooting

The footage shows when officers ordered the woman, Candy Basil, to drop her weapon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police released body camera footage from a shooting that happened in the PRP neighborhood back in February.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for a woman hitting a vehicle with a gun and pointing the gun at several houses in the area.

The video shows once officers arrived, they gave commands for the woman, Candy Basil, to drop her weapon.

However, the video shows Basil walking towards officers with the firearm.

State police say Officer Donald Wyatt shot her twice, then video shows the officers immediately running to her aid.

"I mean really running. Really making an effort, bringing back bandages and stuff," Dupin said. "I don't know what else they could've done. Glad they didn't empty their clip and just blow her away."

Basil survived the shooting. Kentucky State Police said this case is still under investigation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.