FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Parks across Kentucky are inviting children to learn about biology and participate in a scientific count of living organisms.

A statement from Kentucky State Parks says officials plan to hold a "BioBlitz" on Saturday when students, teachers, scientists and others conduct a count of animals, plants and other organisms in a designated area. Park naturalists and other experts will be available to offer assistance.

Carey Ruff is the special events coordinator for Kentucky State Parks. Ruff says the event is being held at 14 parks across the state and participants will help build a database of plants and animals at each location.

In addition, the statement says participants will learn about the different plants and animals at the parks and help make a positive impact on the environment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.