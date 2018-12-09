LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) -- Hurricane Florence is forcing thousands of people from their homes and that is costly.

Like the state has done in the past, Kentucky is opening their doors, once again, and cutting prices.

Kentucky State Parks are offering special discounts to anyone seeking shelter from the hurricane zone.

Now through Sept. 30 Kentucky State Resort Parks are offering a discounted rate of $49.95 per night through Sept. 30.

All you need to do is call the park front's desk and you must have an out of state driver's license when you check in.

Some of our park resorts rank as some of the best state parks in the nation. Park locations and phone numbers are available here.

