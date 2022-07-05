Ticket prices ahead of Kentucky State Fair

The Kentucky State Fair is from Aug. 18 to 28, and has released its early bird ticket prices and special days for members of the Kentucky community.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — August is just around the corner, and what does that mean for Kentucky? The state fair is almost here!

The Kentucky State Fair is from Aug. 18 to 28, and has released its early bird ticket prices and special days for members of the Kentucky community according to a press release.

Aug. 21 is Military Sunday. Any person with a military ID can visit the fair for free with their families, however, there is a limit of four passes and parking is not covered. Thrill Ville wristbands will be 20% off and only available at the Kissel Welcome Center. There are a limit of six wristbands per military ID.

There will also be a ceremony honoring the military during the Oak Ridge Boys’ concert Aug. 21 at 8 p.m.

The following day on Aug. 22 will be $5 Monday and will include parking. For an additional $8 people can see the World’s Championship Horse Show that night according to the release.

Aug. 23 is Senior Day where anyone over the age of 55 can visit for free, but parking isn’t included.

Those with sensory processing differences can visit on Sensory Awareness Day Aug. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon. The Kentucky State Fair and Kissel Entertainment is partnering with FEAT of Louisville, Home of the Innocents and Kentucky Autism Training Center to distribute free tickets.

To get tickets email melissa@featoflouisville.org with FEAT of Louisville or katc@louisville.edu with Kentucky Autism Training Center.

General early bird ticket prices are $8 and include parking. If you buy tickets at the gate they are $10 per person and $10 per vehicle.

