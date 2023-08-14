Kentucky State Fair offers one-day deal for JCPS parents, students

Thursday is the first day for the fair and here's how you can help your students take advantage of their extra day off with more summer fun.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Students attending schools in Jefferson County have the opportunity to take advantage of the Kentucky State Fair’s Summer Summed Up promotion due to the extra days off.

Thursday is the first day of the fair and the one-day promotion allows “each parent” with a paid admission to bring up to two students at no additional cost until 2 p.m.

Fair officials also said Kissel Entertainment, operator of the Thrill Ville, is offering a buy one, get one all-day ride wristband. The Thrill Ville opens at 3 p.m.

Parking is not included in the promotion. The fair urges parents to buy advance tickets on their website or at participating Kroger stores for $10 which includes parking. If you wait and purchase at the gate, it’s $10 per parent plus $10 to park a standard vehicle.

There’s plenty to do at the fair including checking out livestock in the West Wing, Big Tent entertainment, shopping in South Wing C, and health booths in South Wing B.

If you’re not a Jefferson County student and would like to attend the fair during school time, there are excused absence forms available.

According to a Kentucky statute, students who apply for an excused absence to attend the Kentucky State Fair shall be granted one (1) day of excused absence.

This policy was enacted so students could participate in the fair.

The Kentucky State Fair is from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.