Kentucky State Fair opens with pandemic restrictions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s a surreal sight to anyone who has ever experienced the Kentucky State Fair: the entrance from Gate One is a clear shot to Freedom Hall, with plenty of parking for the few allowed to actually enter.

With no rides, vendors or concerts, opening day of the Kentucky State Fair looks different to those who can participate. The still unused coronavirus field hospital can be seen through the cracks of locked doors, next to a space where prized hogs will be housed this year.

There are no exhibits, only those who are showing an animal or participating in events can enter after a temperature check. Freedom Hall is prepared for the World Championship Horse Show over the weekend, but seats will be empty when saddlebred horses trot into the spotlight.

Future farmers look for the silver lining, or purple if they raised a grand champion. On opening day, only 180 entrants showed their dairy cows. That number is normally 1,800.

"I enjoy seeing the all of the people coming here and all of the out-of-state people that able to come," said Lily Roadcap of Shelby County. "So, yes, it's a bummer, but we're going through it."

New rules like required masks and social distancing make for plenty of room in the arena.

"This year we're still celebrating agriculture, even if we're six feet apart," Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles said.

While optimistic, Quarles said it breaks his heart knowing that a young person will not get to experience the thrill he did years ago while winning the tractor driving championship — just one of the many happenings canceled.

"I still feel like we could have pulled off some other events here, but we're happy with what we got," Quarles said.

Within watermelon seed spitting distance is a sight some see as the most "un-fair" part of this surreal showcase: an open Kentucky Kingdom.

"Across the fence, Kentucky Kingdom can have over 16,000 people visit their amusement park every day, but yet here at the fair we weren't allowed to have some simple amusement rides," Quarles said. "I don't think that was fair."

WHAS11 asked the Fair Board president about its plan compared to Kentucky Kingdom's at a news conference recently, but he said he was not involved in the decision-making for Kentucky Kingdom. He insisted that the Fair Board agreed to the deal that allowed at least some events at this year's Kentucky State Fair.

