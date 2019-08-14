LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s time once again for the Kentucky State Fair! The annual tradition is returning to the Kentucky Expo Center on August 15. Here’s what you need to know before you go.

Tickets

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate. Through August 14, they can also be purchased at select Kroger stores. Parking is not included with your ticket and must be purchased separately.

Prices through August 14:

-Online** - $7 Admission, $5 Parking

-Kroger - $7 Admission, $5 Parking

Prices August 15 through August 25

-Online** - $8 Admission, $8 Parking

-Gate - $10 Admission, $10 Parking

Children 5 and under are free

Groups of 30 or more qualify for discounted rates (contact Ticket office via email or phone 502-367-5144)

**Online prices do not include Ticketmaster fee

Parking

The Kentucky Expo Center is located at 937 Phillips Lane at the junction of I-65 and I-264. Throughout the duration of the Kentucky State Fair, there will be 5 gates to get into the parking lots.

Entrance Gates

Gate 1 (Main Gate) – 937 Phillips Lane (Express Lane*)

Gate 2 (S. Crittenden) – 3901 Crittenden Drive

Gate 3 (S. Crittenden) – 3741 Crittenden Drive (Express Lane* only open Friday-Sunday)

Gate 4 (N. Crittenden) – 2801 Crittenden Driver (Express Lane*)

Gate 6 (Preston Hwy) – 3328 Preston Highway (Express Lane*)

*Express Lanes are for fairgoers with pre-paid admission and parking ONLY

Additional Parking Details

Gates 1, 2, 4, 6 are accessible to all fair patrons.

Express Lanes are available at Gates 1, 4, and 6.

According to the Kentucky State Fair website, the best entrances to take to avoid traffic are Gate 2, 4, and 6.

Shuttles will be available to take fair patrons from vehicles to access points around the fair.

There will be 732 Handicap spaces this year – which is 5 times more than the required number. ADA Parking is available in the N-Lot and A-Lot.

Phillips Lane will be closed on weekends between Gate 1 and Preston Hwy to help with traffic flow.

on weekends between Gate 1 and Preston Hwy to help with traffic flow. Bicycle racks are available at every gate free of charge, but riders must bring their own locks. The bicycle corral is located at Gate 4 in Lot H.

Hours

Sunday - Thursday

7 a.m. – 12 a.m. (Exhibit Halls open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Friday – Saturday

7 a.m. to 12 a.m. (Exhibit Halls open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

For more information, including attractions, concerts, and food vendors, visit the Kentucky State Fair website.

