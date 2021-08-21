Kentucky State Fair to celebrate 'Military Sunday'

Active duty or retired servicemembers who present their military ID will receive free admission for themselves and up to three family members.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair will honor men and women in uniform as they host Military Day on Sunday.

There will be a few activities for servicemembers and retired veterans to enjoy including a special ceremony held during the 8 p.m. concert featuring the Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T. Graham Brown.

It will also feature the presentation of colors, a rendition of the National Anthem sung by American Idol alum Alex Miller and special guest, 2000 Miss America Heather French Henry.

In the South Wing, there will be an 10,000-square-foot educational exhibit honoring Kentucky soldiers and the sacrifices they’ve made for the country.

Parking to attend Military Day is not included, officials say.

