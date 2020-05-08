Will more COVID-19 regulations impact Kentucky State Fair?

With just two weeks until the fair is scheduled to start, Gov. Beshear said updates might be announced as early as Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s the question hanging in the air like the aroma from a manure pile: Will Gov. Andy Beshear order more changes to the Kentucky State Fair?

Crowds are set to make the pilgrimage to the Expo Center two weeks from tomorrow. The Fair Board has already called for major adjustments due to COVID-19, but as positive cases spike and have already forked out seed money, many wonder if more restrictions are coming.

One thing is certain, the barn door is already closed on one of the biggest charitable events. While the Farm Bureau Ham Breakfast rakes in millions for charity each year, the pig will be safe this year.

COVID-19 postponed the ham breakfast that usually draws thousands and puts agriculture in the spotlight for those in rural and urban Kentucky.

“They’re not going to be able to have a ham to go with it, and they're not going to get maybe the publicity that they would have gotten, however we’re hoping that some of those will still go ahead and make those contributions that the folks in need will still be blessed through this," said Mark Haney, president of Kentucky Farm Bureau.

KFB will still have a presence at the fair, as will many of the traditions, but the recently designed plan submitted to the Beshear Administration includes lowering the number of livestock entries to create social distancing space and slashing capacity in buildings, rides and concerts.

As the fair quickly approaches, many behind the scenes are worried that new regulations may also crop up. The timing is worrisome as vendors and others invest money needed if they're going to get a fair return on investment.

Those concerns were taken to Beshear during his Wednesday news conference. Beshear said there may be an announcement from the board as early as Thursday.

"I want them to be able to look over any of the newest thoughts and have that opportunity to speak on it first," Beshear said.

WHAS11 will continue to update viewers on any changes announced.

