Kentucky State Fair limited to participants only

There will be no food vendors, rides or concerts.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear announced the Kentucky State Fair will be limited to participants in order to prevent a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Beshear said concerts, entertainment and food vendors will not be at the fair. In addition, aisles ways will be widened with some identified as one-way aisles. Masks will be required, and hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the venue.

"By hosting a participant-only event, fair officials can more effectively enforce social distancing, and facial covering requirements," Beshear said.

State Fair Board Chairman Steve Wilson said the details of their COVID-19 plans will be posted on the fair's website.

"We are proud that we're having a fair, but obviously the health and safety of our community is uppermost in our minds," Wilson said.

The fair will be held Aug. 20-30 at the Kentucky Expo Center. The World Championship Horse Show will be held without spectators.

Originally, the fair was expected have limited capacity. Other states have canceled their state fairs or introduced "drive-thru" fair events that will allow guests to drive through the fairgrounds.

Beshear also announced he was extending the state mask mandate another 30 days. Kentucky health officials announced 516 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths Thursday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.