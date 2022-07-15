Kentucky State Fair hiring for over dozen roles before annual festival

Pay ranges from $11-13.50 an hour and jumps to $16.50-$20.25 during overtime.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Editor's note: The above video is a look back at old coverage of the Kentucky State Fair.

The Kentucky State Fair is a little over a month away, and those in charge of the state fair need some help.

The Kentucky State Fair is looking to hire people for the annual festival happening Aug. 18 - Aug. 28 according to a press release.

Some of the roles include:

admission gates

traffic control

guest services

operations/maintenance

grounds/outdoor cleanup

housekeeping

Pay ranges from $11-13.50 an hour and jumps to $16.50-$20.25 during overtime. Anyone working during peak days will also be fed. The four shifts available are morning, day, evening and overnight.

Anyone wishing to apply needs to be 18 or older, and provide valid identification, like a photo ID and a Social Security Card according to the release.

Where you can apply:

In-person at Iroquois Park during the LMPD Youth Advisory Field Day on July 16, from 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Directly on the website

Calling the Human Resources Department at (502) 367-5230

Kentucky Exposition Center for on-the-spot hiring July 20-22 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Administrative Office at the left corner of Freedom Hall

They are hiring now through the end of the fair, Aug. 28.

The Kentucky State Fair has also announced those performing and their early bird ticket prices.

