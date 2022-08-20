Kentucky State Fair closes early due to an 'incident'

Officials did not disclose what the incident was but said the fair began a soft close at 10 p.m. Saturday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Just three days into the Kentucky State Fair, officials with Kentucky Venues said the fair is closing early after an incident.

An official told WHAS11 News that they were made aware of a situation in front of the Midway and have “taken immediate action to ensure the safety of all guests.”

The did not disclose any further details on the incident but said they were “working diligently” with Kentucky State Police who are on-site and investigating while securing the premises.

