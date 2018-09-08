The Kentucky State Fair begins on August 16th and always brings a crowd.

The State Fair has released their parking and traffic plan for the annual event to make sure people can safely and easily get in and out of the Expo Center.

Advance parking is $5 per vehicle through August 15 online, at Kroger, and at the KEC Box Office.

Guests can receive a code for half-price parking with the purchase of a State Fair Combo at participating Rally’s locations.

During the fair, parking tickets will be $8 when purchased online or $10 at the gate.

There are five entry points to the fair for the public.

Gate 1 (Phillips Lane)

Gates 2, 3, 4 (Crittenden Drive)

Gate 6 (Preston Highway)

*Note: Gate 3 is only open on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for express lane customers.

Free parking is available in Lot V and Lot W on Friday through Sunday each weekend the fair is open.

A parking map is available online and in the Kentucky State Fair app. Use the app or follow the Kentucky State Fair’s Twitter and Facebook pages for more parking and traffic updates.

