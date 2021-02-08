Kentucky State Fair announces advanced admission pricing

The pricing, available online Aug. 7 through Aug. 29, is $10 per person and includes parking.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky State Fair is under two weeks away and fairgoers who buy tickets in advance can get additional savings.

The pricing, available online Aug. 7 through Aug. 29, is $10 per person and includes parking. However, if you buy your tickets at the gate it will be $10 per person and $10 for parking.

“We’re excited to create additional affordable ticket options for fairgoers this year. Our parking-inclusive early bird offering was so popular we decided to offer advance tickets that also include parking at an unbeatable price. We want to welcome as many people as possible at this year’s Kentucky State Fair,” David S. Beck, president and CEO of Kentucky Venues, said in a statement.

The fair will also have events where free admission is offered.

Sunday, Aug. 22 Military Sunday Sponsored by AppHarvest — Free admission for military members, veterans and their families (up to four people per military ID) at the gate. Parking is not included.

Tuesday, Aug. 24 Senior Day — Free admission for seniors 55 and up. Parking is not included.

Wednesday, Aug. 25 Sensory Friendly Morning — Tickets and wristband vouchers will be distributed through FEAT of Louisville and Kentucky Autism Training Center. Parking not included.

When you buy admission to the fair, you will get access to free activities including the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series, livestock competition, indoor and outdoor entertainment, indoor exhibits and multiple performance areas.

The fair also recently announced that they will be requiring masks for indoor exhibits.

