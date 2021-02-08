Headed to the Kentucky State Fair? Here's what you need to know about the fair's policies

Officials released more information about which gates to use for the fair and Kentucky Kingdom along with a policy for those under 16.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky State Fair begins on Thursday and before you go, here’s what you need to know.

The traffic patterns will look a little different if you’re headed to the Kentucky Exposition Center.

If you are attending the fair, you are asked to use Gates 1, 4 and 6.

Gate 2 is strictly for Kentucky Kingdom access. Officials said visitors can access the park on weekends via this gate but if you a different gate to try to access the park, you will be required to pay fair admission and parking.

Gate 2 will be used for fairgoers on weekdays when Kentucky Kingdom is closed.

For both weekends of the fair (Aug. 21-22 and Aug. 28-29), a portion of Phillips Lane between Freedom Way and the interstate overpass will be temporarily closed all day.

If you are a fairgoer under 18-years-old and entering after 6 p.m., you must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21-years-old or older. Proof of age is required, and ID’s will be verified at the gate.

Due to rising cases of COVID-19, the fair also has a mask policy in place. If you are attending indoor exhibits and booths, you are required to wear masks. However, they are not required outdoors.

The Kentucky State Fair runs until Aug. 29.

