LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The beginning of March also means the beginning of a statewide roll-out of the new "voluntary travel ID." While Kentuckians are not required to trade in their licenses for a new ID, many have wondered why there's even an option.

What is the voluntary travel ID?

The Real ID licenses are in compliance with the 2005 Real ID Act, a post-September 11 measure intended to increase security by changing rules and procedures. People must bring more documentation to get the ID than they do when receiving a normal license.

Several states complied with federal law early in the process, but Kentucky lawmakers voted not to comply with the act. Most recently, Governor Matt Bevin vetoed a bill that would enforce the IDs in Kentucky in 2016. A bill was later passed in 2017 that made the state compliant, but made the IDs voluntary.

The licenses are rolling out throughout the next few months, as Jefferson County's roll-out begins March 19-22. IDs will then be available in Bullitt and Hardin counties March 25-29, Oldham County April 8-12 and Spencer County April 15-19. All county schedules can be found here.

Why would I need this ID?

In October 2020, Kentucky’s standard licenses will not be accepted while flying domestically or accessing restricted federal facilities like military bases, nuclear power plants or the White House.

If people want to fly to another state, they will be required to show a passport or voluntary travel ID. The license can last for four or eight years for $24 and $48, respectively.

Those who do not fly can turn in their old license for a new standard ID or driver's license that cannot be used for flying or accessing federal facilities. The cost for a standard driver's license is $43. Children under the age of 18 do not need to provide ID while traveling with a companion.

Where can I get my ID?

If you want a voluntary travel ID now and your license renewal is not before October 2020, you can go to your local circuit court office and pay $15 to upgrade your credential to a voluntary travel ID, which will expire when your normal driver's license was supposed to expire.

To get a new voluntary travel ID, people will still apply at their local circuit court office. The ID will be mailed within five to 10 business days. You must present one proof of identity (i.e., a passport or birth certificate), proof of social security and two documents showing proof of residency (i.e., a lease or utility bill).

For more information, visit the CONFIDENT Kentucky website.