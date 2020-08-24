Kentucky students, coaches and parents rally for fall sports at Capitol

While KHSAA did approve a plan that would allow for competition to start the week of Sept. 7, Gov. Beshear must approve it.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — More than 100 students, parents and coaches went to the Kentucky Capitol to rally in support of having fall sports.

The group said they want Gov. Andy Beshear to know they want to play despite COVID-19 concerns. While the Kentucky High School Athletics Association did approve a plan that would allow for competition to start the week of Sept. 7, Beshear and the state health department must approve it.

More than a hundred students, parents and coaches are in Frankfort this morning hoping to get their message out about fall sports - they want to play. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/N9jdlxOA02 — Dennis J. Ting (@DennisJTing) August 24, 2020

While the Board of Controls passed the plan 16-2, both Louisville representatives voted against the plan. Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio is expected to recommend a phased-in approach to fall sports with times based on each sport's contact level.

Pollio's proposal, which includes an eight-game football season starting Sept. 18, will be up for discussion during Monday's board meeting.

JCPS said in the plan it would also consider additional safety measures including suspending practices or contests for any school or sport if there happens to be an outbreak of the coronavirus.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.