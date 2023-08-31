Check out these photos of the Super Blue Moon in Kentuckiana

Check out these stunning photos!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thanks to mostly clear skies Wednesday night, Kentuckiana was in the perfect viewing for the closest and brightest full moon of 2023.

If you missed the Super Blue Moon don't worry, several night sky photographers captured the lunar event in all its glory.

Check out these stunning photos of the Super Blue Moon shared by viewers in our Kentucky, Southern Indiana Cloud Watchers Facebook group. Feel free to join and share your own photos!

What is a Super Blue Moon?

Despite its name, the moon wasn't actually blue. Instead, it just means its the second full moon in a single month.

This month's blue moon coincided with a supermoon -- that's when the moon is at its closest point to Earth during it orbit around our planet.

Supermoons appear "about 17 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter," according to NASA.

