Safety tips as boating season unofficially kicks off in Kentuckiana

The Louisville Metro Police Department is urging boaters to follow these tips to ensure everyone's safety on the Ohio River.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As boating season in Kentuckiana unofficially kicks off over the Memorial Day Weekend, officials are reminding boaters to use caution while on the water.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's River Patrol said any child under the age of 12 must have a lifejacket on while the boat is moving.

LMPD Sgt. Trever Blakley said anyone boating on the Ohio River is not allowed to go west of the Second Street Bridge unless they are locking through the canal.

"[If so,] they need to stay on the Kentucky side while they are going through," he said.

Another important safety tip to keep in mind is that alcohol is not allowed on the river during the boating season.

"We'd also ask that you operate your boat in a safe manner, which means that you are not out after dark without your lights on," Blakely said.

Some other safety tips the LMPD River Unit advised following include:

You must have a way to call for help on the boat in case of emergency.

Make sure there is a working fire extinguisher on the boat at all times.

You must have enough life jackets for everyone on board.

If you need to report suspicious or unsafe activities on the waterways, click here.

