LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-year-old boy at Christian Academy's Southwest campus got a touching surprise from someone he hasn't seen in over a year.

Sgt. First Class Tim Tellis who was deployed to the Middle East more than a year ago reunited with his son Jan.17.

