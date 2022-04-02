'We got lucky' | Hardin County crews grateful for manageable impacts from winter storm

As crews plowed and salted streets, they said they saw more of a combination of snow and sleet than pure ice, boding well for residents.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Road crews in Hardin County prepared for the worst before the effects of this week's winter storm came through when temperatures dipped below freezing Thursday night.

When Elizabethtown residents woke up Friday morning, thankfully they didn't get as much freezing rain as anticipated.

Fourteen road crews plowed and salted streets late Thursday night and early Friday. They say they saw more of a combination of snow and sleet than pure ice, boding well for residents.

Our WHAS11 crew rode along with the Hardin County Road Department and assistant supervisor Michael Steck.

"The forecast definitely fell in our favor," he said, as he worked to plow secondary roads in a neighborhood right near Central Hardin High School Friday morning.

The work done on the wet roads also served as preparation for Friday evening, with temperatures again would dip well below freezing.

Elizabethtown Public Works crews were also out starting just past 8 p.m. Thursday night to treat roads, and again Friday morning -- letting locals know the roads were still slick and potentially dangerous, but "not as treacherous as originally forecasted."

Hardin County road crews said there were very few reports of any fallen tree limbs and little to none of power lines down.

"Through our channels, we haven't had any complaints to speak of," Steck said. "I think there were a few isolated, downed tree [branches]."

And as far as power, an outage map on Nolin RECC's website showed just one home without power in the area as of Friday afternoon -- out of more than 30,000 homes they serve in Hardin County.

Regarding car crashes, city and county first responders said they recorded a combined total of just two crashes in the last 24 hours. They say neither resulted in injuries.

Overall, they said people listened and stayed off the roads.

