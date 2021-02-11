Kentucky sisters create children's brand to help teach diversity

Kids for Culture will be sold online at Walmart.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sisters Lamia Haley and Kristen O'meally are on a mission to help kids love who they are and their communities.

"You know, just kind of reassuring them you're strong. You're amazing. You're confident," O'meally said.

During the height of the pandemic, the sisters came up with the idea of creating a children's brand called Kids for Culture to help with teaching little ones about diversity and inclusion.

They offer ABC affirmation cards, emotional literacy flash cards, a kids of the world memory match game and their positive pals with diverse characters.

"A lot of teachers are telling us there is not a lot of diversity in the resources that we have in our schools to teach kids about diversity," explained O'meally. "And these are the reasons why we continue to create products and create products that showcase many races and different cultures."

Just recently Walmart took interest in them, now offering to sell their products online. They will be in stores in spring 2022.

To learn more, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.